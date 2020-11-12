A robbery charge that a Joplin man was facing in connection with a run-in with an ex-girlfriend two months ago was dismissed Thursday because of her unwillingness to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
The prosecutor's office dismissed a charge of first-degree robbery that had been filed on David W. Hanenburg, 36, who had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Kavita Patel contacted police Sept. 12 to report an incident with Hanenburg that had taken place the previous night. She told police she was walking with another man in the vicinity of the intersection of 13th Street and Roosevelt Avenue when Hanenburg pulled up, got out of his car and began yelling at her with a knife in his hand.
Patel told police that she was scared and stepped back to avoid being stabbed, and Hanenburg stepped on her shoe and she fell to the ground. She threw down her purse and ran to the nearest house for help. She said Hanenburg picked up the purse and drove off, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit further states that the defendant later acknowledged to police that he had a knife attached to his keychain in his hand when he got out of his car to confront Patel, and that he picked up her purse and took it with him when he left.
