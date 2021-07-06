The shooting of a 29-year-old man early Saturday morning was determined to be accidental, according to Joplin police.
Kendall R. Moore was treated at Freeman Hospital West for a shotgun wound to the calf of his right leg after an incident about 2 a.m. Saturday at 1101 N. Anderson Ave.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Moore was showing a friend with no knowledge of firearms how a 12-gauge shotgun works when the friend accidentally discharged the gun while holding it in his lap.
