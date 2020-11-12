The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a vehicular assault charge that a Joplin man was facing.
Christopher W. Morrissey, 21, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree domestic assault that was filed following an incident Sept. 14 in the 300 block of West 17th Street in Joplin. The charge was dismissed when the victim did not to show up to testify against the defendant.
Morrissey was accused of deliberately driving up over a curb onto a sidewalk in a pickup truck to hit David Harms, injuring Harms' hip and inflicting gouges on his forehead, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Morrissey then purportedly fled the scene but was arrested two hours later when police located him at an address on Kentucky Avenue.
