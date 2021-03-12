A felony weapon charge that a Joplin man was facing was dismissed Thursday when the victim did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Qualiq R. Clark, 20, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Lacking the testimony of the victim, the prosecutor's office dismissed the charge.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case that Clark pointed a handgun at another male and threatened to shoot him during a oral altercation at the Hardee's restaurant on Range Line Road in Joplin.
Clark told police when subsequently located and arrested that the other man drew a knife on him before he pulled out the handgun.
