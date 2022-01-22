A Joplin man is facing two charges after allegedly bringing back to his house a 13-year-old girl he had picked up from a community in Southeast Missouri.
According to a statement released Saturday by Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser, deputies on Friday went to check on a report they received about a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing out of East Prairie, a community near the Mississippi River.
According to the statement, Grant Henson, 19, 4183 W. Cactus Lane, allegedly drove five hours to East Prairie, picked up the minor and drove her back to his residence, where she was held against her will and sexually assaulted.
He was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sodomy. There is no bond.
During the investigation, officers learned that Bryan Henson, 22, was found with a 16-year-old female at the same residence. He was arrested and charged with second-degree statutory rape. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The relationship of two men named Henson was not clear from the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.