A Joplin woman pleaded guilty this week to reduced charges in a felony child endangerment case and received a suspended sentence and probation.
Mary E. Body, 31, pleaded guilty at a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. Associate Judge Joe Hensley sentenced her to six months in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.
Body had been facing three felony counts of child endangerment in connection with a July 12 arrest after a domestic disturbance involving her and her husband, Philip R. Body Jr., 32, that drew the attention of Joplin police.
An officer arriving at their residence saw Mary Body getting out of the passenger seat of a pickup truck in which she had been arguing with her husband, who was in the driver's seat, according to a probable-cause affidavit. A search of the truck was conducted when officers spotted a drug pipe in the driver's side door. The search resulted in the alleged seizure of additional drug pipes, a bag of methamphetamine and a handgun.
A witness reported that two of the couple's three children had been in the truck with them but had run inside their residence before police arrived.
All three children were removed from their parents' custody by the Missouri Department of Social Services when it was learned the family had been residing for two months in a garage with no running water, no furniture other than a couch and a 5-gallon bucket that was being used as a toilet, according to the affidavit. Five dogs were living with them in the garage, according to the affidavit.
Philip Body, who remains charged with three felony counts of endangerment and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, has a hearing scheduled May 13. He was released from custody by the judge Wednesday into a pretrial assessment program.
