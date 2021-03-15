Police arrested a Joplin mother on Sunday after a report of a toddler running loose in their neighborhood led to the discovery of two other siblings unattended inside their home.
Christina M. Duehring, 38, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Sunday when she returned to her residence on East Lucas Drive following a purported absence of three hours. She was charged with first-degree endangerment of the welfare of a child.
A neighbor called police shortly after 8 p.m. to report that a 2-year-old boy had entered the neighbor's home through a garage, according to Capt. Will Davis. The neighbor recognized the boy and tried to take him home to his mother but ended up calling police when no one answered the door at the child's home and the neighbor could hear a baby crying inside.
An officer responding to the call entered the residence through an unlocked door and found an unattended 1-year-old child and a 10-year-old child inside with no adult supervision, Davis said.
The Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services had all three children were removed from the mother's care and placed with their father, who resides at another address, Davis said.
