The Newton County prosecutor's office charged a Joplin woman with felony child endangerment in connection with a fight with her teenage daughter Friday night at the Oxford Park II apartment complex on East 34th Street.
Joplin police Cpl. Ben Cooper said Elizabeth A. Woody, 35, was arrested after she allegedly hit her 15-year-old daughter in the face during a domestic dispute. The daughter did not require medical attention, Cooper said.
Woody was charged with first-degree child endangerment.
