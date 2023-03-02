A 49-year-old Joplin mother has been granted a suspended sentence and probation in a felony child endangerment case.
Linda K. Moeller was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree child endangerment, but she took a plea offer prior to the hearing.
Moeller pleaded guilty to a reduced count of misdemeanor child endangerment and was sentenced by Judge Joseph Hensley to one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.
The case stemmed from a Joplin Police Department investigation of possible child abuse or neglect in July of last year.
Officers who went to the home where Moeller lived with her son found old food left on the stove, ants and cockroaches all over the counters and floors, puddles of dog urine and feces on the floors, and cockroaches in the child's bed, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The child purportedly told officers that he sometimes woke up to find bugs crawling on him.
