A Joplin mother pleaded guilty Monday to a felony drug possession charge in a case in which she also was charged with endangering her two children with the presence of methamphetamine and syringes in her home.
Kacey L. Myers, 31, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a second felony count of child endangerment. Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and set the defendant's sentencing hearing for March 1.
Joplin police served a search warrant Jan. 28 at Myers' residence on New Hampshire Avenue in Joplin and found a plastic coin bag containing methamphetamine inside a backpack left in a bedroom where her two children sleep, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Numerous syringes and needles also were discovered in the bedroom, including an uncapped syringe and needle beneath her infant's crib, according to the affidavit.
