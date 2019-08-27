A 39-year-old Joplin woman waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on a charge that she choked her 15-year-old daughter during an argument June 16 at the mother's apartment on East 14th Street.
Virginia R. Davidson waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Christina Rhoades. The judge set Davidson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 9.
The defendant is accused of putting her hands to the throat of Kaitlyn Davidson, 15, and choking her for about five seconds, shutting off her airway and causing her to gasp for breath, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She then grabbed her daughter's face and scratched her and threw a bottle of lotion and a tablet at her head, according to the affidavit.
The Joplin police officer who responded to a disturbance at the residence saw red marks on the daughter's throat and arrested the mother, according to the affidavit.
