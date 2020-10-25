Joplin Municipal Court

• Michael A. Sciacca, 25, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $406 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Taryn S. Ruffa, 22, Grove, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Adam E. Jones, 35, Joplin, was fined $812 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Elise N. Walker, 20, Joplin, was fined $512 for larceny and trespassing.

• Andrew L. Phillips, 42, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to yield.

• Kyle D. Radebaugh, 56, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Wesley T. Smith, 24, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.

• Travis J. Nivens, 35, Joplin, was fined $412 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.

• Erlin Silva, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for excessive noise.

• Andre I. Ahnstedt, 26, Springfield, was fined $251 for speeding.

• Rebecca L. Ruckman, 35, Joplin, was fined $160 for failure to display license plates.

• Jamie L. Merriman, 25, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to use signals.

• Micky R. Wood Jr., 61, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Tatiana D. Potter, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Destiny F. Stanart, 19, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.

• Alexander N. Donner, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Jesse D. Jones, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.

• Gail C. Wheatley, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Aaron W. Dodson, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Kenneth R. Hall, 37, Sarcoxie, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Barry A. Vantassel, 49, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Courtney R. Phillips, 38, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.

• Adam E. Jones, 35, Joplin, was fined $531 for resisting an officer.

• David J. Blue, 52, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.

• Samantha A. Miller-Apple, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• David R. Miller II, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Austin W. A. Perry, 22, Miami, Okla., was fined $531 for speeding.

• Alec C. Freeman, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for following too closely.

• Isabelle V. Sparlin, 20, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Domonick J. Fitts, 27, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.

• Mary A. Garrett, 51, Anderson, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Dakota L. Cusick, 27, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Daniel C. Best, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Lushonda C. Johnson, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Nathaniel A. Pryor, 27, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $231 for improper lane usage.

• Ariana J. Goddard, 23, Sarcoxie, was fined $231 for speeding.

• Salma V. Lewis, 17, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Billee D. Powell, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for improper lane use on multilane roadways.

• Tucker M. Slankard, 24, Seneca, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Billy Ellison, 60, Del Rio, Tenn., was fined $281 for larceny.

• Dennis P. Chiapetti, 59, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $147 for speeding.

• Garon D. England, 29, Joplin, was fined $450 for speeding and improper lighting equipment.

• Shawna L. Ernest, 32, Neosho, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Bradley R. Seaman, 39, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Britain S. Divine, 30, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Donald J. Henderson III, 44, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Tara F. Garrett, 39, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Fernando Marez, 50, Galena, Kan., was fined $662 for failure to provide identification.

• Christopher M. Gibson, 33, Joplin, was fined $906 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving while intoxicated.

• Amanda J. Gainuss, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Kenneth L. King, 46, Carthage, was fined $1,106 for failure to provide identification, driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Dantley T. Harbin, 39, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jerry D. Harmon, 62, Carterville, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Theodore D. Riggs, 36, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Gerald R. Robbins, 23, Joplin, was fined $506 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.

• Raul D. Cantu II, 31, Webb City, was fined $500 for assaults.

• Joseph E. Cochran, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Jose M. Mireles, 24, Joplin, was fined $681 for resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.

• Stephanie Bolanos, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jamie D. Cook, 42, Springfield, was fined $231 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and receiving stolen property.

• Jimmy J. Weaver, 75, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Darrin L. Drake, 49, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Scott A. Marriott Jr., 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for motorcycle license and driving without license plates.

• Matthew A. Harris, 23, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Colin T. Jones, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• John W. Kraft Jr., 49, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Abigail A. Evans, 19, McKinney, Texas, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Kathy A. Russell, 59, Oronogo, was fined $147 for speeding.

• John M. Aldrighetti, 35, Joplin, was fined $550 for resisting an officer.

• Christopher L. Britt, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Lavel D. Pinchback, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $681 for trespassing.

• Dylan K. Manka, 22, Carthage, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Marcus W. Taylor, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Teresa L. Shockley, 57, Joplin, was fined $206 for vandalism.

• Mia S. Schulz, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $341 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kenneta D. Willis, 25, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Savannah M. Farris, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Ty L. Barrett, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Hazel B. Morales, 22, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Montez S. Baker, 30, Joplin, was fined $121 for failure to display license plates.

• Tyler S. Goodwin, 30, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Saleena S. Thompson, 17, Joplin, was fined $300 for driving without a license and speeding.

• Letisha D. Fontelroy, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Liam E. Auckerman, age unavailable, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Heidi N. Silvernail, 35, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Mary M. Pham, 19, Webb City, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Dana B. Scott, 54, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.

• Melanie Martin, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Lauren E. Morgan, 19, Neosho, was fined $100 for driving without a license.

• Lauren E. Morgan, 19, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Sandra S. Hughes, 72, Stella, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.

• Kyla M. Daspit, 18, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Theodora A. Zaki, 59, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.

• Kenton D. Ash, 37, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Cynthia J. Smith, 50, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• William W. Peavler, 51, Jasper, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Sarah D. Soto, 34, Joplin, was fined $406 for failure to provide identification and tampering with vehicles.

• Shane E. Fisher, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for tampering with vehicles.

• Heather G. Blair, 26, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to obey traffic control devices.

• Alisha A. Brigance, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Nicholas A. Vandyke, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

