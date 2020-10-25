Joplin Municipal Court
• Michael A. Sciacca, 25, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $406 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taryn S. Ruffa, 22, Grove, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Adam E. Jones, 35, Joplin, was fined $812 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Elise N. Walker, 20, Joplin, was fined $512 for larceny and trespassing.
• Andrew L. Phillips, 42, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Kyle D. Radebaugh, 56, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Wesley T. Smith, 24, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Travis J. Nivens, 35, Joplin, was fined $412 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.
• Erlin Silva, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for excessive noise.
• Andre I. Ahnstedt, 26, Springfield, was fined $251 for speeding.
• Rebecca L. Ruckman, 35, Joplin, was fined $160 for failure to display license plates.
• Jamie L. Merriman, 25, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to use signals.
• Micky R. Wood Jr., 61, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Tatiana D. Potter, 17, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Destiny F. Stanart, 19, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Alexander N. Donner, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jesse D. Jones, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Gail C. Wheatley, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Aaron W. Dodson, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Kenneth R. Hall, 37, Sarcoxie, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Barry A. Vantassel, 49, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Courtney R. Phillips, 38, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Adam E. Jones, 35, Joplin, was fined $531 for resisting an officer.
• David J. Blue, 52, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Samantha A. Miller-Apple, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• David R. Miller II, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Austin W. A. Perry, 22, Miami, Okla., was fined $531 for speeding.
• Alec C. Freeman, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for following too closely.
• Isabelle V. Sparlin, 20, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Domonick J. Fitts, 27, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Mary A. Garrett, 51, Anderson, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Dakota L. Cusick, 27, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Daniel C. Best, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lushonda C. Johnson, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nathaniel A. Pryor, 27, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Ariana J. Goddard, 23, Sarcoxie, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Salma V. Lewis, 17, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Billee D. Powell, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for improper lane use on multilane roadways.
• Tucker M. Slankard, 24, Seneca, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Billy Ellison, 60, Del Rio, Tenn., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Dennis P. Chiapetti, 59, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Garon D. England, 29, Joplin, was fined $450 for speeding and improper lighting equipment.
• Shawna L. Ernest, 32, Neosho, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bradley R. Seaman, 39, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Britain S. Divine, 30, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Donald J. Henderson III, 44, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tara F. Garrett, 39, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Fernando Marez, 50, Galena, Kan., was fined $662 for failure to provide identification.
• Christopher M. Gibson, 33, Joplin, was fined $906 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving while intoxicated.
• Amanda J. Gainuss, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Kenneth L. King, 46, Carthage, was fined $1,106 for failure to provide identification, driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dantley T. Harbin, 39, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jerry D. Harmon, 62, Carterville, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Theodore D. Riggs, 36, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Gerald R. Robbins, 23, Joplin, was fined $506 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Raul D. Cantu II, 31, Webb City, was fined $500 for assaults.
• Joseph E. Cochran, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Jose M. Mireles, 24, Joplin, was fined $681 for resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
• Stephanie Bolanos, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jamie D. Cook, 42, Springfield, was fined $231 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and receiving stolen property.
• Jimmy J. Weaver, 75, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Darrin L. Drake, 49, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Scott A. Marriott Jr., 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for motorcycle license and driving without license plates.
• Matthew A. Harris, 23, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Colin T. Jones, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• John W. Kraft Jr., 49, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Abigail A. Evans, 19, McKinney, Texas, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Kathy A. Russell, 59, Oronogo, was fined $147 for speeding.
• John M. Aldrighetti, 35, Joplin, was fined $550 for resisting an officer.
• Christopher L. Britt, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Lavel D. Pinchback, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $681 for trespassing.
• Dylan K. Manka, 22, Carthage, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Marcus W. Taylor, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Teresa L. Shockley, 57, Joplin, was fined $206 for vandalism.
• Mia S. Schulz, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $341 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneta D. Willis, 25, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Savannah M. Farris, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Ty L. Barrett, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hazel B. Morales, 22, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Montez S. Baker, 30, Joplin, was fined $121 for failure to display license plates.
• Tyler S. Goodwin, 30, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Saleena S. Thompson, 17, Joplin, was fined $300 for driving without a license and speeding.
• Letisha D. Fontelroy, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Liam E. Auckerman, age unavailable, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Heidi N. Silvernail, 35, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mary M. Pham, 19, Webb City, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Dana B. Scott, 54, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Melanie Martin, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Lauren E. Morgan, 19, Neosho, was fined $100 for driving without a license.
• Lauren E. Morgan, 19, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sandra S. Hughes, 72, Stella, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Kyla M. Daspit, 18, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Theodora A. Zaki, 59, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Kenton D. Ash, 37, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Cynthia J. Smith, 50, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William W. Peavler, 51, Jasper, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sarah D. Soto, 34, Joplin, was fined $406 for failure to provide identification and tampering with vehicles.
• Shane E. Fisher, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for tampering with vehicles.
• Heather G. Blair, 26, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to obey traffic control devices.
• Alisha A. Brigance, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Nicholas A. Vandyke, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
