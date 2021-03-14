Joplin Municipal Court
• Christopher P. Garrard, 42, Purdy, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• David A. Arnhart, 32, Carl Junction, was fined $548 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of marijuana.
• Curtis W. Roy, 46, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Garrett T. Miller, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Sherry J. Swenson, 49, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to stop.
• James A. Greer, 50, Carterville, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Jesse L. Miller, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven E. Bock, 60, Webb City, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Mark L. Sease, 38, Webb City, was fined $116 for failure to display license plates.
• Richard D. Foote, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Paige J. Shepherd, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to provide identification.
• Brittany S. Slade, 34, Carl Junction, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Martha R. McCarthy, 43, Duquesne, was fined $446 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gabriella R. Colgin, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Barbara L. Odom, 74, Joplin, was fined $171 for speeding.
• Ruth B. Chamberlin, 30, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to stop.
• Morgan M. Cooper, 18, Joplin, was•was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Tiffany L. Gloodt, 47, Neosho, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Cassie M. Mendenhall, 32, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Anthony R. Felix, 39, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving without a license.
• Anthony M. Evans, 23, Lincoln, Neb., was fined $146 for driving without license plates.
• Elizabeth M. Cartwright, 41, Joplin, was fined $356 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Allyssa D. Gowing, 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
• Stacy R. Jones, 39, Granby, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jack L. Woolever Jr., 19, Joplin, was fined $306 for possession of certain weapons and driving without a license.
• Paul A. Haynes, 37, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to yield.
• Megan R. Brannen, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Robert S. Gallagher, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Brandon S. Bowman, 35, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeremy E. Herbert, 45, Joplin, was fined $106 for vehicles creating excessive noise.
• Kenneta D. Willis, 25, Joplin, was fined $338 for domestic assault.
• Gabriella Melchor, 24, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Teresa S. Hagensicker, 38, Joplin, was fined $803 for larceny.
• Katie S. Knotts, 37, Joplin, was fined $562 for possession of drug paraphernalia and disturbing the peace.
• Brandy M. Bates, 41, Seneca, was fined $371 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of marijuana.
• Kevin W. Hendrix, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to display license plates.
• Payton R. Peters, 20, Carthage, was fined $1,187 for disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cheylowe W. Pennington, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Raymond L. Severs, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Molly R. Hughes, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for domestic assault.
• Richard T. Jones, 44, Tower City, Pa., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dawn M. Balchus, 50, Joplin, was fined $281for disturbing the peace.
• Amy C. Hatcher, 48, Joplin, was fined $919 for failure to provide identification.
• Justin M. Winters, 39, Joplin, was fined $505 for vandalism.
• Ryan S. Herrera, 42, Renton, Wash., was fined $120 for driving without a license.
• Wayne M. Crandell Jr., 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nora K. Walker, 49, Seneca, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jordan A. Walker, 26, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brenden L. Gilmore, 19, Webb City, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Wesley A. Estes, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to yield.
• Cindy J. Whitehead, 49, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Maddison L. Abshier-Perry, 19, Carthage, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kathy Barcellos, 74, Neosho, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Aubree B. Kelly, 28, Joplin, was fined $225 for lighting equipment.
• James C. Shields, 17, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michah E. Cramer, 29, Webb City, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cheyenne D. Crout, 24, Carthage, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Janet B. Martin, 71, Carthage, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Pablo Gonzalez-Mendez, 18, Joplin, was fined $356 for driving without a license and failure to stop.
• James R. Katzfey, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Harpreet Singh, 39, Indianapolis, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Patrick Bynum, age unavailable, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua A. Childress, 38, Neosho, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Tristen C. Cope-Schulte, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amber M. Thornton, 21, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Avery Eminger, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Elmer K. Byrd, 27, Webb City, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• True L. Schrader Jr., 52, Stark City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Blanca E. Molinero, 25, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Timothy R. Wallander, 43, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.
• Julian W. Mountford, 17, Carl Junction, was fined $150 for speeding.
• Sharron M. King, 30, Miami, Okla., was fined $155 for speeding.
• Damion A. Henderson, 18, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael L. Snodgrass, 66, Webb City, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Victoria J. Nelson, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Christopher C. Perkins, 28, Duquesne, was fined $175 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Diana J. Shields, 73, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
