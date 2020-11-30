Joplin Municipal Court
• Terry D. Mustain, 24, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.
• Juanita K. Lane, 40, Galena, Kan., was fined $331 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Zachary W. Rantz, 34, Joplin, was fined $406 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Melanie J. Blackburn, 31, Joplin, was fined $362 for disturbing the peace.
• Shawn L. Rowden, 51, Carthage, was fined $692 for following too closely and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kevin G. Reyes, 20, Carthage, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Wendi K. Sill, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Jennifer L. Rogers, 31, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Rhonda E. Courtney, 63, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Brian O. Tramell, 46, Seneca, was fined $231 for larceny.
• John L. Atwell, 28, Neosho, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Donald M. Bradford, 65, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Colton T. Woods, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brock A. Buffington, 24, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Mary D. Meier, 30, Joplin, was fined $281 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• April D. Pippins, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Jennifer L. Edwards, 40, Carthage, was fined $356 for failure to display license plates and failure to yield.
• Brandon P. Annis, 34, Seneca, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Melissa J. Ali, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Seneca O. Price, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael P. Alford, 29, Joplin, was fined $321 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Sharon K. Henson, 64, Mount Vernon, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Yulmi M. Arreaga, 28, Reeds, was fined $831 for dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Benjamin J. Attebury, 31, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to yield and failure to display license plates.
• Jeremy A. Thomas, 36, Joplin, was fined $352 for dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Jeffrey L. Foster, 44, Jenks, Okla., was fined $175 for failure to provide identification.
• John M. Bidwell, 28, Joplin, was fined $758 for improper lighting equipment, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility, and failure to display license plates.
• Cory M. Fitzjohn, 20, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and urinating or defecating in a public place.
• Bryce Hollis, 17, Carl Junction, was fined $131 for assaults.
• Lisa M. Clarke, 33, Duquesne, was fined $512 for vandalism and resisting an officer.
• Douglas A. Wilson, 53, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Andrew A. Khaleghi, 37, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Melanie D. Pearsall, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaults.
• Omar Fall, 25, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lloyd L. Carter, 32, Fayetteville, Ark., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Karen M. Holsinger, 50, Joplin, was fined $181 for tampering with vehicles.
• Seth W. Vaile, 26, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for resisting an officer and trespassing.
• Justine R. Prell, 28, Joplin, was fined $462 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brittany J. Crow, 28, Neosho, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Jacob L. Riggs, 20, Joplin, was fined $1,481 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Derek A. Patton, 38, Dennis, Kan., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Nathan A. Goodhue, 18, Joplin, was fined $1,549 for disturbing the peace, trespassing, driving a vehicle with defective equipment, and possession of marijuana.
• Zackary Minck, 34, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting an officer.
• Juan A. Nunez, 29, Neosho, was fined $200 for disturbing the peace.
• Kenneth C. Snider Jr., 35, Purdy, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Johnathan W. Knight, 31, Neosho, was fined $181 for failure to provide identification.
• Juan A. Renteria, 39, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicholas T. Reynolds, 36, Branson, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• De’Aires T. Tate, 27, Joplin, was fined $506 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Joseph M. Parazine, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shenika J. Sanders, 39, Joplin, was fined $441 for failure to provide identification and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dreamer Namelo, 32, Vinita, Okla., was fined $1,006 for failure to provide identification and driving while intoxicated.
• Marc C. Lujan, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Timber M. Corral, 44, Pierce City, was fined $593 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Caden C. Carlin, 22, Neosho, was fined $661 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Joshua J. Lockwood, 30, Joplin, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kaci L. Pickett, 32, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dusty M. Revelle, 35, Joplin, was fined $562 for failure to provide identification and disturbing the peace.
• Samantha G. Ellis, 21, Reeds, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Aaron M. Taylor, 29, Joplin, was fined $562 for failure to provide identification and disturbing the peace.
• Caydan L. Parrish, 16, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Shawn D. Watkins, 41, Webb City, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandon J. Morvant, 28, Joplin, was fined $1,351 for driving while intoxicated, failure to provide identification, and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Roynel E. Edouard, 33, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Micky Wendolin, 25, Joplin, was fined $541 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• John C. Rice Jr., 44, Magnolia, Texas, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jennifer K. Kemm, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Michelle R. Durbin, 53, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Dennis J. Vance, 42, Neosho, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Tara J. Smith, 39, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Robin S. Cheek, 58, Joplin, was fined $867 for improper lane usage and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David R. Clark, 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Scott D. Smith-Hamilton, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua A. Como, 30, Webb City, was fined $481 for failrue to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brett S. Skillen, 21, Diamond, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Leonard R. Langford, 89, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Mary L. Black, 53, Granby, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Keith O. Nance, 77, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Jamie E. Hester, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Ricardo Ruiz II, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Richard A. Wolf, 65, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding in a school zone.
• Bonnie A. Douglas, 76, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Michael C. Alexander, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.
• Christopher M. Trewin, 44, Granby, was fined $381 for tampering with vehicles and resisting an officer.
• Courtney D. Napier, 22, Saginaw, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Logan Daniel, 18, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fiend $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Heidi G. Lopez, 22, Reeds, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Braxton C. Perry, 29, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
