Joplin Municipal Court
• Jeffery L. Patterson, 52, Joplin, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Ira J. Perryman, 45, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Elisa M. Martin, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Desiree Coates, 37, Joplin, was fined $412 for trespassing.
• Joshua M. Armstrong, 21, Joplin, was fined $306 for improper lane usage.
• Paul D. Degonia Jr., 41, Carthage, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Kristy K. Dalton, 50, Diamond, was fined $206 for illegally passing a school bus.
• Natalie F. Azevedo, 44, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Jimmy Alfaro, 51, Socorro, Texas, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Darrell D. Long Jr., 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• McKayla D. Smith, 19, Oronogo, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Paul E. England, 80, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Robert D. Griffith, 28, Joplin, was fined $544 for failure to provide financial responsibility, operation of dangerous vehicles and driving without license plates.
• Christopher M. Angles, 19, Leawood, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Edward A. Evans, 53, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Danny R. England, 55, Neosho, was fined $256 for disturbing the peace.
• Rebecka L. Traynor, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• William C.D. Riley, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dalton W. Parks, 28, Neodesha, Kan., was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Stephanie D. Bittick, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Garett A. Gebhardt, 27, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Sonia F. Lopez, 41, Joplin, was fined $541 for failure to display license plates and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Gaudalupe A. Garcia, 36, Neosho, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Shaina M. Sailer, 23, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dwayne R. Lawson, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• David L. Willett, 56, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Angela L. Hubbard, 45, Aurora, was fined $481 for following too closely and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Johnathan F. Waddel, 30, Joplin, was fined $206 for careless driving.
• Meagan M. McMillen, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Jorge P. Duran, 61, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Serena D. Corral, 17, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving without a license.
• Jayden R. Faircloth, 17, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Christopher L. Friend, 35, Joplin, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Gregory G. Ellis, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Christopher O. McKinley, 18, Joplin, was fined $332 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mary J. Wetherell, 42, Joplin, was fined $531 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Taylor K. Cole, 27, Miami, Okla,, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Deborah Hamilton, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Christopher A. Fargo, 33, Joplin, was fined $256 for disturbing the peace.
• Jamie D. Muller, 46, Springfield, was fined $256 for disturbing the peace.
• Harley W. Hurley, 45, Delaware, Okla., was fined $103 for trespassing.
• David L. Martin, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Judith C. Stanley, 22, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Alyssa B. Smithee, 22, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Maurene Carr, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Eugenia R. Lawson, 52, Neosho, was fined $341 for failure to provide financial responsibility and larceny.
• Marco A. Garcia, 36, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of marijuana and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Samantha A. Brazas, 30, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Heather A. Monstwillow, 34, Joplin, was fined $472 for failure to provide financial responsibility, resisting an officer and trespassing.
• Richard A. Combs, 45, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny, and counterfeiting or altering tags or plates.
• Timothy R. Duley, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• William R. Colvard, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David L. Slone, 41, Joplin, was fined $100 for disturbing the peace.
• Charles F. Ladue Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Adam J Dalton, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny and trespassing.
• Jennifer M. Prins, 39, Webb City, was fined $281 for possession of marijuana.
• Brodie J. Herbert, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tyler D. Walton, 29, Joplin, was fined $641 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, resisting lawful detention and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tiray L. Collins, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for trespassing and possession of marijuana.
• Bobby A. Yarbrough, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Levi G. Petty, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to use signals.
• Christopher M. Williams, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jayd R. Gilstrap, 28, Joplin, was fined $341 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David L. Slone, 41, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Robert L. Cory, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Brian E. Ziulkowski, 31, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Ronald S. Patterson, 45, Joplin, was fined $206 for urinating or defecting in a public place.
• Brandon T. Harris, 24, Waynesville, was fined $512 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Jasmine M. Rios, 21, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rodney M. Wilson, 53, Joplin, was fined $551 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Brandon S. Thomas, 37, Joplin, was fined $1,273 for failure to provide financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James R. Stuart, 48, Carterville, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Stephen R. Box, 53, Joplin, was fined $531 for assaults.
• Lincoln W. Black, 19, Joplin, was fined $450 for careless driving and lighting equipment.
• Kassaundreanna D. Neal Martin, 18, Joplin, was fined $462 for larceny and driving without a license.
• Codie L. Wilder, 20, Seneca, was fined $581 for domestic assault.
• Bobbi A. Bronson, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Jo C. Wickstrom, 76, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob M. Sturm, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Desirae M. Anaya, 24, Seneca, was fined $292 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brian S. Campbell, 43, Neosho, was fined $256 for assaults.
• Jalen Saunders, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Hollie E. Thomas, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Stacy R. Perkins, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Garyn L. Adams, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Heather R. Coon, 27, Wichita, Kan., was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Agnes J. Jimenez, 2, Carthage, was fined $147 for speeding.
• James N. Loomis, 30, Webb City, was fined $231 for vandalism.
• Destiny R. Gandy, 23, Webb City, was fined $231 for vandalism.
• Regina D. Cook, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kagan M. Hoffman, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Heaven L. S. Jacques, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Rikki J. Maute-Dardenne, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
