JOPLIN MUNICIPAL COURT
• George W. Hardin, 37, Girard, Kan., was fined $139 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• John L. Good, 38, Carl Junction, was fined $160 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Arnold Ortiz, 32, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.
• Keisha L. Bowman, 21, Neosho, was fined $356 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Teresa D. Wilson, 53, Seneca, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Qyza R. Clark, 17, Joplin, was fined $637 for speeding, driving without a license, and prohibited manner or driving.
• Shannon M. Sidney, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Daniel J. Welch, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Paul E. Meyer, 77, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kevin L. Sadd, 41, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isaac A. Hibbard, 18, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Elimo E. Lounis, 21, Duquesne, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Edward L. Henderson, 64, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to obey traffic control signals for bicycles.
• Sean M. Krzyzanowski, 34, Carthage, was fined $276 for failure to yield.
• Shannon M. Barr, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Terry A. Thompson, 22, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Zoey A. L. Youngblood, 18, Galena, Kan., was fined $306 for larceny.
• James M. Zerkel, 61, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Cade J. Englert, 17, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Richard H. Roberts, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for excessive noise.
• Robert W. Karraker, 73, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Johnny L. Poe Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting lawful detention.
• Sherman R. Berryman, 40, Joplin, was fined $206 for larceny.
• Keith E. Taylor, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Seth W. Vaile, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Christopher L. Durall, 43, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy R. Willard, 52, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Donald E. Dawson, 29, Webb City, was fined $879 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to display license plates.
• Virginia A. Bicknell, 33, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Liolina K. Saimon, 43, Joplin, was fined $641 for careless driving and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Norris N. Ntambwa, 32, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sara R. Lewis, 27, Joplin, was fined $126 for pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Christian D. Lindgren, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melissa M. Williams, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for improper lane usage.
• Emily N. Randall, 24, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Kyle D. Loftus, 24, Joplin, was fined $182 for driving without a license.
• John L. Woods, 65, Joplin, was fined $197 for speeding.
• Skylar R. Land, 21, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kolourz A. Voss, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Janice M. Hines, 55, Carthage, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Jarrod S. Duggan, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Michael C. Long, 44, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Arianna R. Daniels, 16, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jacob A. Sheeley, 26, Joplin, was fined $352 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, failure to provide financial responsibility, and failure to display license plates.
• Brooke L. Harris, 29, Benton, Ark., was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Frederick F. Taylor, 49, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Telisha L. Robinson, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Bob Mayo Jr., 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of marijuana.
• Christopher A. Lamb, 36, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Steven G. Atkinson, 30, Rogers, Ark., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Marvin E. Willoughby, 41, Joplin, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana.
• Tanner L. Enochs, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Emilee N. Neher, 31, Joplin, was fined $931 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joseph W. Garrett, 40, Neosho, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Tristan L. Forkner, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Tabitha A. McCracken, 37, Cassville, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Michael W. Napier, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kevin L. Busker, 49, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Christopher A. Farris, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Pamela S. Huffman, 54, Diamond, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Crystal D. Wilson, 39, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Shannon R. Duvall, 36, Fort Scott, Kan., was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
• Venus L. Spencer, 35, Joplin, was fined $276 for failure to provide identification.
• Andrew W. Ideker, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Michael J. Schmitt, 66, Joplin, was fined $581 for larceny.
• John P. England, 52, Joplin, was fined $662 for failure to provide identification.
• Justin R. Jackson, 45, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Ryan K. Snodgrass, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeffrey T. Scallion, 48, Joplin, was fined $131 for pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Vanessa R. Hutchinson, 17, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ruben Galve Rivera, 35, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sarah J. Cronin, 39, Taneyville, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Andrew J. Keller, 21, Joplin, was fined $737 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Daniel S. Morris, 51, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Corbin D. Bandy, 21, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nathaniel W. Harvey, 25, Vinita, Okla., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tiffany A. Kunkler, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Wesley J. Ross, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Cynthia A. Kopriva, 66, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dawn I. Petty, 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Douglas W. Wilson, 41, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Megan V. Hennessy, 28, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Darrin N. Forrest, 49, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace and vandalism.
• Kyla A Hoffman, 39, Nevada, was fined $181 for failure to yield to emergency vehicles.
• Carla M. Destefano, 46, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Mishelle B. Schlenk, 36, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Sean M. Osterhoudt, 32, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Bobby S. Baker, 66, Wyandotte, Okla., was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Joshua G. Davis, 17, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $226 for following too closely.
• William K. Rust, 24, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Carlos A. Dealba, 18, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.
• Jennifer D. Peak, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Timothy A. Avey, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.
• Brooks L. Neria, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Katie S. Knotts, 35, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Breasia C. Ramirez, 17, Kansas City, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Erin K. Smart, 39, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
