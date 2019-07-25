Joplin police nabbed a suspect in the act of stealing an air conditioning unit Wednesday afternoon from the old DoubleTree Hotel at 3132 E. Hammons Blvd.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said an officer on patrol came upon a woman near the property with an air conditioning unit in the back of her van. Further investigation led to her arrest and accused of having taken the unit from the vacant property.
The Newton County prosecutor's office charged Carrie D. Fillpot, 38, of Joplin, on Thursday with second-degree burglary. She remained in custody at the Joplin City Jail with her bond set at $5,000.
