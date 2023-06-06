Joplin police say they have arrested a man who is accused of stealing a statue in front of the Joplin Public Library.
Larry A. Hart, 56, of Joplin, is charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with a count of stealing, which is a Class D felony, the police said.
A bronze statue depicting two small children reading a book on a bench was reported stolen to the police on May 30. It had been donated to the library by the Joplin Kiwanis Club; police said it was valued at $5,300.
Police said in a news release from Capt. Will Davis that they identified the suspect through a review of surveillance video. The detective who was reviewing the video said the suspect was observed cutting the statue from its mount with a reciprocating saw, loading it onto a dolly and wheeling it away from the property, according to the release.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the statue or anyone else possibly involved in the theft is encouraged to call Detective John Watkins at 417-623-3131, ext. 1603.
