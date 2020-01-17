A Joplin Police Department special weapons and tactics team served a search warrant Thursday morning at a residence in central Joplin, seizing some narcotics and a stolen firearm, and arresting two suspects.
Cpl. Ben Cooper said the warrant served by the SWAT team at 805 S. Grand Ave. on behalf of the department's criminal investigations bureau turned up 9.6 grams of cocaine, some marijuana and a couple of grams of another drug, identified in a news release as suspected heroin.
The news release said two handguns and some drug paraphernalia also were seized. One of the guns had been reported stolen in Joplin.
Arrested were Rico Hudson, 42, and Rashad Jackson, 24, both of Joplin. Hudson was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon and receiving stolen property. Jackson was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
