Police broke up a counterfeiting operation in a Joplin motel room Tuesday, arresting two people and purportedly seizing printers, scanners and counterfeit U.S. currency.
The operation was discovered when officers were dispatched to the Economy Inn & Suites at 1700 W. 30th St. to assist Carthage police in looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft who had warrants for his arrest. The officers did not locate that suspect at the motel but made contact with a man and woman who also had outstanding warrants.
Gary Long, 47, and Michelle Fetters, 41, were taken into custody on the warrants, and a search of Long's person incidental to his arrest turned up several alleged counterfeit bills. With the assistance of Carthage police, a search warrant was obtained on Room 207 at the motel and the counterfeiting operation was discovered.
Long and Fetters were charged with possession of a forging instrument, trafficking in stolen identities and possession of drug paraphernalia.
