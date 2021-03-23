A 29-year-old man taken to a hospital last week with injuries from an apparent assault would not assist police in their investigation of the matter, according to a spokesman for the Joplin Police Department.
Capt. Will Davis said police were contacted Friday about an assault that took place Thursday afternoon near 10th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, sending Jerrod M. Pierce to Mercy Hospital Joplin with cuts and swelling near his collarbone.
Officers learned that Pierce had been assaulted by another male who may have hit him with a shovel. But Pierce declined to press charges or assist officers in their investigation, and the case was closed, Davis said.
