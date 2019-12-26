An individual was found dead in Joplin after police responded to a call about an unresponsive person Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Joplin Police Department.
The person was located by officers at 1:15 p.m. near the area of Eighth Street and St. Louis Avenue in Joplin. The identity of the individual was not immediately released.
The department said the investigation is ongoing and provided no further details as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
