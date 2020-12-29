Three reported assaults over the Christmas holiday weekend remained under investigation by Joplin police on Monday without any arrests having been made.
The first of the assaults took place Thursday night at a residence in the 300 block of South Wall Avenue, where Ann M. McCray, 63, was attacked by a former female roommate who purportedly punched her in the face several times.
Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said McCray was treated at Mercy Hospital Joplin for orbital fractures. He said police had yet to locate the former roommate by Monday afternoon.
Melissa J. Hamilton, 48, told police that an ex-boyfriend entered her home on West 22nd Street uninvited Christmas morning, grabbed her and yelled at her before leaving. She told police that she noticed $60 missing from her wallet after he had left. Davis said police were still seeking the ex-boyfriend for questioning on Monday.
John L. Hellams, 50, Joplin, reported that a man who got into an argument with him Saturday afternoon in Ewert Park put a knife to his head and threatened to cut him. He escaped unharmed and reported the matter to police, which also remained under investigation on Monday, Davis said.
