Two sexual assault reports remained under investigation by Joplin police on Thursday without an arrest having been made in either case.
Sgt. Jason Stump said a 32-year-old woman called police in the early morning hours Wednesday to report that an ex-boyfriend had come to her home on the northwest side of the city and sexually assaulted her.
Stump said the woman was taken to Freeman Hospital West for a rape kit. He did not know if the ex-boyfriend had been questioned as yet by investigators.
Emergency medical technicians and police officers responded to another call Wednesday morning from a residence in central Joplin where a 42-year-old woman was in some respiratory distress. Stump said the woman told the first responders that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted.
The woman was taken to Freeman Hospital West, where she became uncooperative with both hospital staff and police, Stump said. But her case remained open Thursday with follow-up police contact with her pending, he said.
