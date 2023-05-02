Three sexual assaults have been reported to Joplin police since Friday. All remained under investigation Tuesday.
Police were called Friday morning to Freeman Hospital West regarding a 31-year-old woman who was being treated for sexual assault. Capt. William Davis said the woman reported that a male acquaintance had sexually assaulted her in her home on the south side of the city.
On Monday, an 18-year-old woman from Cape Girardeau contacted police regarding a sexual assault by a male relative that purportedly took place in October in Joplin, Davis said.
Officers were called to Freeman Hospital West again Monday night when a 35-year-old woman sought treatment for a sexual assault on the northeast side of the city. She told police that a male acquaintance had pulled a gun on her and raped her, Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.