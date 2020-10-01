Joplin police say they are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint before escaping on foot early Wednesday morning.
The robbery took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kum & Go, 5002 S. Main St. in Joplin, police said in a news release. Two male suspects entered the store and demanded that the store employee empty the cash registers, police said. One of the suspects allegedly was armed with a handgun, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 417-623-3131.
