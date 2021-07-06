A 35-year-old man was taken to Freeman Hospital West after an assault Monday night at a convenience store in downtown Joplin.
Capt. Will Davis said officers were called at 9:16 p.m. to the Corner Mart at 419 W. Fourth St. regarding a man unconscious and bleeding on the floor inside the store. Davis said Aaron W. Dodson was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not deemed life-threatening.
Dodson apparently had been in a fight with another man who threw him down, causing Dodson to hit his head on the floor of the store. The second man jumped on top of Dodson before another customer intervened and broke up the fight, Davis said.
The alleged assailant had left the store by the time police arrived, and no arrests had been made in the case by Tuesday afternoon.
