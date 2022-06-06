Police are investigating a burglary at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Joplin in which a small amount of cash and a remote control device were taken.
Capt. William Davis said the priest of the church at 812 S. Pearl Ave. was in the rectory Saturday afternoon when he heard a noise downstairs and went down to find some chairs moved about and his jacket gone.
Davis said the jacket was later found discarded outside the church, but a remote control and some cash had been taken. Entry is believed to have been gained through a window that was found open after the burglary.
