Someone threw a rock or chunk of concrete through the front door of a Joplin convenience store early Wednesday morning to gain entry to the business and steal some vape supplies and cigarettes.
Police Sgt. Jason Stump said officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a business alarm at the Casey's convenience store at 403 N. Main St. and discovered evidence of a burglary.
Stump said the culprit or culprits were already gone by the time officers got there, and no arrests had been made in the case by Thursday afternoon. A police report listed the value of the items stolen at $578.
