Joplin police are investigating a vehicle crash on South Jackson Avenue that left one person dead.
Police were called at around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 3900 block of South Jackson Avenue. They found a single southbound vehicle had run off the road, crashed into a utility pole and ended up in a ravine, according to a release from Capt. Will Davis.
The driver was ejected and died at the scene, police said. A passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their names were being withheld Thursday morning pending notification of their next of kin.
According to the release, police believe speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.