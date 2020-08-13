Joplin police are investigating a 23-year-old woman's report that she was raped by a man who came to her home to look at a dresser she had for sale.
Capt. Will Davis said the woman's husband heard his wife screaming as he arrived home, and the man ran off.
The case was reported Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect involved has been identified and questioned. But the matter remained under investigation Thursday without any charge having been filed. Davis said the man said the sexual contact was consensual and that she became angry when he refused to pay her and her husband came home.
The woman told police that she was selling a dresser online, and the 35-year-old man from Newton County came to her home ostensibly to look at the dresser but then sexually assaulted her.
Davis said the woman had a sexual assault examination performed at a local hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.