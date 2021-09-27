A 20-year-old Joplin woman reported having been raped Saturday afternoon at a residence near the intersection of 29th Street and Joplin Avenue.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the woman, who was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for a sexual assault exam, told police that she went to the address with a man she had met at the corner of Fourth Street and Byers Avenue.
The woman said the man shoved her onto a bed, removed her clothes and raped her, Davis said. The matter remained under investigation with no arrests made or charges filed by late Monday afternoon, he said.
