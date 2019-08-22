An Oklahoma City man reported being robbed of $900 by a group of men who knocked on the door of his RV while he was parked on the lot of the Flying J Travel Plaza in Joplin.
Richard W. Zulker, 64, told police that the men knocked on his door about 5 p.m. Wednesday, told him they had just hit it big at a casino and offered to buy him dinner.
One of the men took out several $100 bills and started offering to exchange them for $20 bills with others in the group, according to Capt. Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department. Jimenez said the man's offer apparently prompted Zulker to pull out $900 of his own money, which one of the men then grabbed. The men fled the lot in a minivan.
The robbery remained under investigation by police on Thursday without any arrests having been made.
