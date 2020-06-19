Police have been investigating a mugging and an attempted mugging reported to have taken place within the same hour Wednesday afternoon in Joplin.
Maleighka R. Montee, 23, called police to report that she had been the victim of an attempted mugging about 3 p.m. outside a convenience store at 3525 Newman Road.
Cpl. Ben Cooper said Montee had arranged to meet a prospective buiyer of her iPhone at that location. Cooper said the prospective buyer tried to grab the phone and run off with it, but Montee managed to keep hold of it even when he pulled a gun on her. He ran to a vehicle and fled the scene without the iPhone.
In a separate incident about 45 minutes later outside Macadoodles at 3105 E. 17th St., an unidentified male jumped 58-year-old David C. Schatz as Schatz got out of his vehicle, according to Cooper. The suspect knocked Schatz to the ground, took his keys and stole his 2011 lincoln MKZ, Cooper said. Police later found the vehicle abandoned in the 300 block of East 12th Street.
No arrests had been made in either case by late Friday afternoon.
