Joplin police are investigating a shooting early today that has left a Carthage man in critical condition at a local hospital.
Officers responded at 1:52 a.m. to multiple reports of gunshots in the vicinity of Fourth Street and Brownell Avenue and found 41-year-old Timothy J. Shorter at the location with a gunshot wound.
Police said in a news release that the person believed to have shot Shorter also was located at the scene and questioned. No arrest was made or charges filed, with the shooting remaining under investigation at this time.
