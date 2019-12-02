Police were called to Mercy Hospital Joplin when a man was brought there from Carthage for treatment of with what appeared to be stab wounds.
William S. Ashley, 29, initially claimed to have been cut up when he fell through a window but subsequently acknowledged that he had been in a fight with a man who cut him with a knife, according to Joplin police Capt. Nick Jimemez.
The matter remained under investigation Monday without the other man having been identified or any arrest made.
