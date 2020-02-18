Joplin police are investigating two rapes reported on Thursday and Sunday.
A 17-year-old Joplin girl told police that she was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance Thursday night at a residence in a central Joplin neighborhood. Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said the girl was taken to a private clinic where a rape kit was conducted.
In a separate case, investigators are looking into a 37-year-old Joplin woman's report that she may have been raped overnight Saturday while asleep at another residence in central Joplin. She told police that she was drinking at the address, fell asleep there and woke up in pain. Jimenez said she was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for a rape kit.
Both cases remained under investigation Tuesday with no arrests having been made or charges filed.
