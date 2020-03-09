Police are investigating two reported strong-arm robberies this past weekend in Joplin.
A guest at a motel on West Seventh Street reported being robbed Friday afternoon by a man who pushed his way into her room and took a stack of jeans worth $350. Cpl. Ben Cooper said the occupant of the room, Shani Oliver, 53, told an officer that the man punched her in the stomach when she tried to stop him from taking the jeans.
The incident remained under investigation Monday without an arrest having been made.
A robbery Saturday night in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1501 S. Range Line Road also remained under investigation by police on Monday. In that case, Cooper said Drew Newman, 24, reported being robbed by two men who met him in the parking lot as prospective buyers of video game system he had for sale. He told police that they punched him in the nose and took the system.
