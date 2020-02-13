Joplin police are asking for information about a strong-armed robbery at the Walmart Supercenter on Range Line Road in Joplin.
Police were called just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to 1501 S. Range Line Road, according to a news release from Capt. Nick Jimenez. Upon arrival at the store, they were told that a man had entered and passed a bill, asking for change. When the money drawer was opened, the suspect demanded money, police said.
The suspect fled after he was given cash; he has not been located, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131, ext. 883.
