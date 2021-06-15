Joplin police are investigating three felony assaults reported this past weekend without any arrests having been made by late Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency medical help was summoned about 11 a.m. Friday to 2502 W. 29th St., where they found an unresponsive male on the floor inside his home. Jeremy T. Ward, 40, had a cut on his head and had been knocked unconscious in an apparent assault, according to Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department.
Ward, who was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, told police that the last thing he recalls doing before losing consciousness was answering a knock on his door, Davis said.
Craig Wheeler, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of injuries sustained about 1 a.m. Saturday outside a bar in the 500 block of South Joplin Avenue. Wheeler told police that he was jumped by four males he did not know, according to Davis. He later told police he wished to put the case on hold, Davis said.
Officers responding to a call at 12:06 a.m. Sunday reporting trouble of an uncertain nature located Kenneth R. Nall, 57, inside the residence with a stab wound to his leg. Davis said Nall, who was found covered in blood by his roommate, had lost a considerable amount of blood, forcing officers to apply a tourniquet until an ambulance arrived and took him to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Davis said Nall told police that he was in his backyard when several people he did not know attacked him.
