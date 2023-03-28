A man wounded in the thigh during a shooting early Tuesday on West 20th Street in Joplin is reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.
Joplin police were called at 8:15 a.m. to 1808 W. 20th St. regarding a report of gunshots. Police said the caller reported that her boyfriend had been shot. The victim was located at the address and was transported to the hospital with a single wound to his thigh.
The name of the shooting victim, 44, has not been released as yet.
Police Capt. William Davis said in a news release that detectives were working the scene Tuesday morning and that more information would be released as it becomes available.
