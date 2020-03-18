Police are investigating two rapes reported Tuesday in Joplin.
A 57-year-old woman told police that she was raped by a male acquaintance at a residence on the west side of town. Capt. Nick Jimenez said the woman was uncertain of the exact date of the rape.
She had a rape kit conducted at Freeman Hospital West, and the report remained under investigation Wednesday without an arrest having been made as yet.
In a separate case, a female juvenile reported being sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance last summer, Jimenez said. That report also remained under investigation Wednesday without an arrest having been made.
