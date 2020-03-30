Joplin police are investigating a robbery and an attempted robbery that took place over the weekend.
Marcus Thomas, 26, of Joplin, reported that he was robbed of a backpack, iPad and cellphone by a man who came out of a closet at a residence in the 200 block of South Byers Avenue where Thomas had gone to meet a woman.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said the man took the items from Thomas by intimidation early Friday morning. Jimenez said he was not aware of any arrest having been made in the case by Monday afternoon.
In a separate case, Connor Garvin, 19, of Joplin, reported an attempted robbery about 2:05 a.m. Sunday.
Jimenez said that Garvin was trying to sell a handgun when a prospective buyer tried to take it from him without paying. He said the gun purportedly discharged when Garvin wrestled with the other man for control of the firearm. The other man then fled without the gun.
No one was injured in the incident and no arrest had been made by Monday afternoon, according to Jimenez.
