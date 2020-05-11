Four people have been charged with burglary in connection with residential break-ins this past weekend in Joplin.
Police Sgt. Andy Blair said officers stopped two suspects running from the scene of a reported burglary in progress Friday night at 315 S. Pearl Ave. Antonio V. Weldon, 36, of Joplin, and Regina D. Cook, 34, of Springfield, were charged with second-degree burglary of a property owned by Kathy Martin. Blair said some windows appeared to have been broken out to gain entry to the residence.
A Sunday morning report of two men taking items from a residence at 1221 E. 12th St. owned by David Watson and loading the property into a vehicle led to the arrest of two other suspects on burglary charges, Blair said. A description of the vehicle obtained from a witness led officers to the 1300 block of East Hill Street where they located the vehicle and arrested Seth R. Nance, 38, and Christopher S. Ferguson, 35, both of Joplin. They also were charged with second-degree burglary.
