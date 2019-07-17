Joplin police say they recovered stolen property from several burglaries with the arrest of a suspect Tuesday and subsequent search of a property northwest of city limits.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said in a news release that detectives investigating a burglary July 8 — in which air-conditioning units, tools and construction supplies were taken from the 1100 block of South Murphy Avenue — developed Larry Reynolds Jr., 34, of Joplin, as a suspect and took him into custody Tuesday at 1025 S. Sergeant Ave. on an unrelated vandalism charge.
During the course of the arrest, a resident of the 1000 block of South Sergeant reported to officers that they had arrived home to discover a burglary of their residence and various home appliances missing. Jimenez said the neighbor was able to provide photos of the stolen appliances that a detective recognized as items Reynolds allegedly posted for sale on a social media site.
Further investigation led to the search of a property northwest of Joplin, where the stolen appliances, a stolen motorcycle and a stolen car-hauling trailer were recovered, as well as suspected stolen property from other burglaries, according to Jimenez.
Reynolds was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary, stealing and first-degree property damage and remained in custody on a cash-only bond of $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.