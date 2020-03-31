Most Joplin police officers began wearing gloves and masks this week while on patrol or conducting other departmental business.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers were issued personal protection equipment packs for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The majority of them right now are wearing gloves and face masks when they are out dealing with the public," Jimenez said.
The Joplin Police Department issued a statement a few days ago that officers will patrol the city as usual but with some precautions.
The statement read: "Rather than officers coming to the location for reports, officers will contact the reporting parties by phone when possible. This only applies to calls that are not in-progress, violent in nature, or where a suspect is still on scene. Instead of coming to the station, we encourage people to phone into the police station first."
