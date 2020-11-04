Joplin police are investigating a vehicle fire late Tuesday night as a possible case of arson.
The city's police and fire departments responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at 11:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Connor Avenue and came upon a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was burning.
Police Capt. Will Davis said a boyfriend of the vehicle owner, Lisa Stevens, had notified that her that her car was on fire and that he'd seen someone running from the scene. But, Davis said, officers and firefighters found no evidence of a vehicle break-in and firefighters ultimately decided the cause of the fire was undetermined.
Still, the case remained under investigation Wednesday as a possible case of arson.
