Three street robberies reported this week in Joplin remained under investigation Friday without any arrests having been made.
John C. Woods, 22, of Joplin, reported on Tuesday that he had been robbed Sunday night near the Falls and Riverside Drive. He told police that a man driving a white sport utility vehicle ran into him, knocking him to the ground. The man got out, pointed a pistol at Woods and took his wallet and car keys, according to Cpl. Ben Cooper, with the Joplin Police Department.
Amanda M. Wetherell, 20, of Joplin, told police that two acquaintances with whom she was riding around on Tuesday night assaulted her and took $80 from her before forcing her out of the vehicle near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Campbell Parkway. Wetherell did not require medical attention for any injuries, according to Cooper.
Dewain L. Anderson, 60, reported being the victim of an attempted robbery when he took his trash out about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Twin Hills Drive. He told police that a man in a red four-door sedan pulled up and asked directions of him before pulling out a gun and demanding his wallet. Anderson ran off instead of complying with the gunman's demand, according to Cooper.
