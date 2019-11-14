A McDonald County man remained in custody Thursday on charges stemming from a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in Joplin.
Capt. Nick Jimenez, with the Joplin Police Department, said Devin J. Duncan, 18, of Anderson, was chased down and taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in the fleeing suspect's crash of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck near the intersection of Apple Road and Prigmore Road.
Jimenez said the pursuit began when an officer tried to pull over the driver of the truck near the intersection of Main and 14th streets in Joplin. The driver fled on foot after crashing the truck but was eventually caught near the 13.4-mile marker of Interstate 44.
The truck had been stolen in Noel, according to police. Duncan was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of drugs.
