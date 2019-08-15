Joplin police arrested a suspect on a vehicle tampering charge when they purportedly caught him with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Carthage.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers on Wednesday afternoon went to 210 N. Oak Ave. looking to serve some outstanding warrants and arrested Tristan L. Forkner, 32, on one of those warrants.
In the course of the arrest, they noticed that a motorcycle there that Forkner claimed was his had a fictitious license plate, Jimenez said. Further checking led to the discovery that the bike had been reported stolen, Jimenez said. Forkner was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
